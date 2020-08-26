Metro Transit continues to improve service frequency and restore MetroBus routes that were temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Aug. 31, service will resume on the #56 Kirkwood-Webster and #59 Oakland MetroBus routes. Both routes will operate on a Saturday schedule for all seven days of the week.
Also beginning on Aug. 31, all Illinois MetroBus routes will resume their normal weekday and weekend schedules, and schedule adjustments will go into effect to increase service frequency for the #33 Midland and #58 Chesterfield Valley MetroBus routes.
Schedules for all of these routes are available on metrostlouis.org and can be accessed through the Transit app. Riders may also contact Metro Transit Information for assistance, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 314-207-9786 via text or 314-231-2345 phone.
Beginning in late March, service on some lower ridership MetroBus routes was temporarily suspended due to reduced workforce availability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As workforce resources have increased throughout the summer, Metro Transit has been able to restore temporarily suspended service and make schedule adjustments to improve frequency and on-time performance.
To support transit riders during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro temporarily expanded its Lyft program to provide customers in areas with suspended MetroBus service with access to $1 Lyft rides. With the restoration of service on the #56 Kirkwood-Webster route, the Lyft program will be discontinued along that corridor on August 31. For more information on Metro Transit’s partnership with Lyft, visit metrostlouis.org/lyft.