The Mark Twain Journal is in its eighth decade of publication as the longest running literary journal dedicated to one man. That should be of local interest because the journal itself was founded in Kirkwood.
Of even more interest, it was founded by Cyril Clemens, a cousin of Twain. A Kirkwood resident, Clemens was a familiar figure in town late last century. He often walked to the Kirkwood Library to do his research for the Mark Twain Journal.
“Kirkwood should honor Cyril Clemens and cherish his memory,” said Joseph B. Fulton, current editor of the Mark Twain Journal.
An English professor at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, Fulton cherishes the Fall 1999 edition of the Mark Twain Journal, which is completely dedicated to Kirkwood’s Clemens.
Clemens, who died at 96 in 1999, spent most of his life lecturing, writing and sharing anecdotes about his favorite relative. He lived in a wooded area off North Kirkwood Road with a full-time housekeeper who read to him as his vision failed.
In his lifetime, Clemens had the opportunity to meet with many prominent personalities worldwide who had taken an interest in Mark Twain. They included Winston Churchill of Britain, Benito Mussolini of Italy, Anastas Mikoyan of the Soviet Union and U.S. presidents Hoover, Roosevelt, Truman, Eisenhower and Kennedy.
“Winston Churchill told me that he met Mark Twain on his first visit to the United States,” Clemens related to the Webster-Kirkwood Times in 1992. “Churchill told me that Twain offered him one of his famous quotes: ‘To be good is noble; to teach others to be good is nobler and a lot less trouble.’”
A Kindhearted Rapscallion
“We could view Cyril as a kindhearted version of some of the rapscallions in Twain’s work,” said MTJ’s Fulton. “There certainly was an element of self promotion in both Cyril and Mark Twain.
“The most extreme case of Cyril’s self promotion was how he put himself into contact with famous people around the world, authors as well as politicians,” Fulton continued. “For example, he contacted George Bernard Shaw, A. E. Houseman, Harry S. Truman, to award them the Mark Twain Medal.
“At times, this became comic, as when he ‘photo-bombed’ Harry S. Truman in a train station, essentially arranging to have a photograph with him without the president’s consent and then using that as the basis for asserting a connection with him.”
Clemens also appointed Truman to the Mark Twain Journal Board, one of many surprises he pulled on the 33rd U.S. president. Truman nonetheless exchanged more than 100 letters with Clemens.
Clemens was not just a rascal on the world and national stage, he also could be a quizzical presence for local Kirkwood officials. This is evidenced in some of the St. Louis newspaper articles excerpted in the Fall 1999 edition of the Mark Twain Journal devoted to Clemens.
For example, Clemens and his 13-year-old son, Sammy, got into trouble with a state liquor agent and the county sheriff. Young Sammy opened his own kiddy bar in a backyard summer playhouse called the “Dogface Inn.”
When Sammy sold two shots of whiskey for 50 cents to a state liquor agent, he and his dad were remanded to the custody of Constable Martin Heutel and Sgt. John Husky of the Kirkwood Police Department.
The St. Louis Globe-Democrat also reported in 1967 that Clemens’ two-and-one-half acre tract at 841 N. Kirkwood Road had become an overgrown, weed-infested, insect-haven for pests and mosquitoes.
Clemens defended it as a wildlife habitat praised by such famous visitors as Alf Landon and Robert Frost. Kirkwood Mayor Robert Reim was unmoved. Reim said Clemens’ supposed bird refuge was a “non-conforming land use.”
“Clemens thinks this is some horrible plot to move him out of Kirkwood, but it isn’t,” Reim told the Globe-Democrat. “We just want him to cut his weeds.”
Kirkwood’s Famous Citizen
Despite his scraps with local authorities, Clemens was liked in Kirkwood. He also was respected for his quarterly on Mark Twain and for his intimate knowledge of the literary giant who so influenced America.
“FDR told me that he met Twain when he was 12,” Clemens recalled in the 1992 Webster-Kirkwood Times article. “Twain told Roosevelt he would be president one day. As president, FDR got his term, ‘New Deal,’ from Mark Twain’s book, ‘A Connecticut Yankee.’
“There’s a passage in that book where the Connecticut Yankee tells the people: ‘What you folks need is a new deal in government, because only four in 1,000 of you have any say in what’s done to you.’ This just shows how fiction can influence real life history,” Clemens told the Times.
The Mark Twain Journal’s current editor Fulton has great respect for how Kirkwood’s Clemens influenced real life literary history.
“Twain himself was always his own best promoter, but Cyril really helped the academic acceptance of Twain as a subject for serious study,” said Fulton. “The acceptance of Mark Twain as an appropriate subject for ‘serious scholarship’ was a long process. Cyril was a part of that.
“At the same time, like Mark Twain himself, Cyril had a sense of what people enjoyed reading,” added Fulton. “The Mark Twain Journal as he envisioned it was always both literary and popular — and it still is.”
Longtime journalist Don Corrigan is working with Mark Twain Journal editor Bob Fulton on a Cyril Clemens memorial project.