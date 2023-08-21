International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31, and the public is invited to help create awareness, reduce stigma and honor lives lost with a remembrance walk in Kirkwood.
The walk begins and ends at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Road. Participants can begin gathering at 5:30 p.m. and are encouraged to bring shoes to represent lost loved ones. Attendees are also encouraged to carry signs or photos of their lost loved ones. Resource tables will also be available.
A short program begins at 6 p.m. with a prayer and an opportunity for those in attendance to speak the name and age of their loved one lost to overdose.
The walk begins at 6:30 p.m. Walkers will head north on the east side of Kirkwood Road and cross before the train tracks, then head back to the church on the west side of Kirkwood Road. Participants will be escorted by officers from the Kirkwood Police Department.