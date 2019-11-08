Kirkwood wake up! The sun is setting on our current zoning codes and if you don’t educate yourself, depending on where you live, you may not see another sunrise or sunset.
Why? The buildings could be getting taller and some set-backs could be getting smaller. First, we want to thank the zoning and subdivision update steering committee — three council members, three P&Z members, three consultants and the city’s planner, Jonathan Raiche and his assistant, Amy Lowry.
This committee is diligently attempting to address all of Kirkwood’s zoning codes and that is not an easy task. The new zoning code language is unofficial until the city council vote, which is targeted for February 2020.
For us, the spotlight is on two codes which are headed for potential revision. The B2 mixed-use building height will leave the committee with a recommendation of, “top of the building” at 75 feet. To us, that is too high and imposing. Currently, the building height for B2 mixed-use is 60 feet, which we believe is adequate and allows for profitable development in the B2 mixed-use area.
The second code affects some R3 side yard setbacks. We, along with a large majority of a city survey taken earlier this year, are calling for stricter setback codes and stricter allowable building space on each property. We are losing our green space and water run off space by maxing out every possible inch when it comes to infill housing.
We are asking all the citizens of Kirkwood to educate themselves by going to www.KirkwoodbyDesign.com and review this proposed zoning code document. A public open house is planned for December 2019. Seek out the scheduled meetings on the above website and express your concerns and opinions.
If Kirkwood citizens do not proactively get educated on these proposed zoning codes, we may be faced with increased traffic, taller buildings, smaller set-backs, additional water runoff issues and the possibility of Kirkwood losing that appealing “small town” feel.
