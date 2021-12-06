In 2012, five parents came together to form a soccer club for their kids and communities. Two teams became four, then six and the growth only continued from there. Now, 10 years later, Kirkwood United Soccer Club is going strong with 35-40 teams each year.
“It’s not common for this kind of organization to last this long,” said Kirkwood United co-founder Chris Roseman. “Part of it is that the five idiots who started the organization are the same five, 10 years later.”
Aside from Roseman, those “five idiots” include Scott Lay, David Baker, Andy Culbertson and Tom Domian, who comprise the board of Kirkwood United. The five men started the non-profit club with a neighborhood model, meaning from second grade through high school players stay on the same teams with their friends, schoolmates and community members. According to Roseman, the system helps strengthen bonds, foster team spirit and create friendships that last a lifetime.
“I’ve had my girls team from kindergarten all the way up through senior year,” said Roseman. “That’s hard to find. You’ve got kids who can develop these relationships and friendships, and play for a long time without having to move clubs and change friends and coaches. That’s a pretty cool thing.”
Players try out for teams beginning in first grade and are then split into gendered teams by grade. Kirkwood United teams play against each other and other teams in the St. Louis Youth Soccer Association. Teams also serve the community off the field through volunteer activities. While players are mainly Kirkwoodians, Roseman has welcomed players from other surrounding neighborhoods including Glendale, Oakland and Webster Groves.
Kirkwood High School junior Nicole Balota has been with Kirkwood United since third grade. She’s been compelled to stay with the team for so long, she said, because of the strong bonds with her teammates.
“I think that the girls are a major aspect,” she said. “Starting from third grade, I have made friends that I have talked to throughout all of middle and high school because of that team.”
Kirkwood United recently commemorated its 10-year anniversary. On Nov. 27, everyone who has ever been involved in Kirkwood United was invited to the stadium field at Kirkwood High School for a celebration. Players, both current and alumni, stopped by for photos, refreshments and, of course, soccer.
Getting Involved
Kirkwood United’s longevity can be attributed to help from its many volunteers, according to Roseman.
“The key is the passion of the people. It doesn’t happen without volunteers donating countless hours,” he said. “You’ve got people who rent the fields, coach the kids, train the kids, make sure the leagues are all set up — it’s all volunteers.”
While there are many ways to get involved with Kirkwood United, the two main volunteer roles are manager and coach. Managing involves more off-field organization such as getting uniforms, collecting dues and signing up players. Coaching is open to anyone who has received their “Coaching Card” from the Missouri Youth Soccer Association.
One such volunteer is Marty Welsh, who started seven years ago as a manager when his now college-age son was playing with Kirkwood United. As the organization expanded, Welsh transitioned to team coach. While he’s run the gamut from the field to the office, one of his favorite parts of the gig is the weekly get-together with his fellow coaches.
“We meet on a weeknight and talk about all things soccer,” he said. “We celebrate our victories and we laugh at our losses.”
While a majority of coaches are parents of players, said Welsh, the club has historically brought in former players or college students who want to get into coaching, bringing a young, fresh dynamic to their teams.
Welsh said he’s been involved with Kirkwood United for so long for the same reasons the club is successful — its community model.
“It’s easy to join KU because of the carpool, the friend groups, the social interactions that already exist. None of the other clubs are as community-based and local,” he said. “It helps other families see that there’s an opportunity, whereas they thought it might be somewhat exclusive to play soccer.”
To learn more about Kirkwood United Soccer Club, visit www.kirkwoodunited.com.