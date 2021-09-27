Kirkwood United Methodist Church invites the community to a free panel discussion about race and education on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at the church, 201 W. Adams Ave.
The session will be moderated by Missouri House Representative Barbara Phifer. Speakers include Heather Fleming, founder of the Missouri Equity Education Project; Michelle Hamilton, mother of a recent Kirkwood graduate; and a representative from the Kirkwood School District. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
This discussion will tackle the complicated landscape of teaching race and is part of a six-week educational series called “Racial Justice — Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” For more details, visit tinyurl.com/m2pdhvhs.