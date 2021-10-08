Kirkwood United Methodist Church invites the community to a free panel discussion about race and education on Sunday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., at the church, 201 W. Adams Ave.
The session will be moderated by Missouri Rep. Barbara Phifer. Speakers include Heather Fleming, founder of the Missouri Equity Education Project; Romona Miller, grade level principal at Kirkwood High School; and Michelle Hamilton, mother of a recent Kirkwood graduate. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
The discussion will tackle the complicated landscape of teaching race and is part of an educational series called “Racial Justice — Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” Additional sessions, held at the church at 7 p.m., include:
• Racial Justice Panel: Growing Up Black in St. Louis — Sunday, Oct. 24.
• Race, Taxation and Legislation Panel Discussion — Sunday, Nov. 7.