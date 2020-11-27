An outdoor exposition of the historic Kirkwood Train Station will be held Saturday, Nov 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the station, 110 W. Argonne Drive in downtown Kirkwood.
The expo will include guided tours of the station’s exterior with details about the planned restoration and renovation of the historic icon built in 1893. Tours will be led by members of The Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation. The foundation seeks to raise $4.6 million in private and public funds for the project slated to begin in 2024. County health requirements will be strictly observed, with mask-wearing and social distancing of small groups.
Foundation President Art McDonnell invites holiday shoppers to stop by the station for a personal tour.
“I’m not sure everyone knows that in 2002 Union Pacific planned to close the station. To prevent this, the city bought it to keep it open and running. It’s the third busiest Amtrak stop in Missouri,” McDonnell said.
Besides putting on a new roof, plans call for recreating the original platform shelter for passengers that extended to Kirkwood Road. Some critical updates to make the station more user-friendly and versatile are also planned.
The foundation just launched a Go Fund Me page with a goal of $500,000 to help fund the project.