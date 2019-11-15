Mr. Gerald Miller recently wrote of an unpleasant experience with a Kirkwood Train Station “volunteer” during a private station event (“Message To Train Station Volunteers: Please Be Nice,” Oct. 18). The first and most egregious error in his letter is that no volunteer would have been on duty that night. Private events pay a fee to offset the cost of maintaining the station as a cornerstone of downtown Kirkwood. These events are overseen by a paid “host” — not by station volunteers.
Sixty-three volunteers donate their time (more than 6,000 hours per year) — seven days a week, 365 days a year — to assist 75,000 Amtrak passengers and Kirkwood Train Station visitors annually at zero cost to Kirkwood. We do this because we love trains and people. The station is regularly rated by passengers as one of the friendliest in the country. We greet passengers, announce trains, monitor boarding, help passengers needing aid, maintain station serenity, and sometimes go above and beyond.
One volunteer risked his life to help an elderly couple whose wheelchair was stuck on the Kirkwood Road tracks as a train approached.
Please note, Mr. Miller, that the station is open first and foremost for Amtrak passengers. While train fans often use station amenities, this is not the primary role of the station. You requested a view of the monitor showing local rail traffic, which is not available during private station functions. Furthermore, the display you sought is available (free) to anyone by computer download.
So, Mr. Miller, when you were treated with what you perceived as disrespect at the Kirkwood Train Station, we suggest that your request for assistance from the paid host, whose sole responsibility was to the private party guests, may have created the situation that you termed “incredibly rude.”
We volunteer because we love to “Be Nice” and we ARE nice on a daily basis to all those who enter our doors and treat us with respect and dignity.
Max Arens, Ron Zimmer, Brad Essig
Kirkwood Train Station Volunteers