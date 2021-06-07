Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.