The Kirkwood City Council on July 15 gave first reading to a bill which will lower the city’s default speed limit to 20 mph. Previously, the unposted speed limit was 25 mph.
Lowering the speed limit is part of the council’s vision for safer Kirkwood streets. A reduction in speed has been shown by national studies to improve crash survivability for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicle occupants.
Streets which were previously posted at 25 mph will remain at that speed limit until the city is able to inventory those streets and determine whether any of them should be dropped to 20 mph.
A second reading of the bill will be held at the next Kirkwood City Council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., at Kirkwood City Hall.