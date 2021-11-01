Even in the midst of a deadly pandemic, political unrest and everything else the average person must deal with today, conversations about mental health are often avoided or overlooked. Sharon Hunter wants to open the conversation.
Hunter is the producing artistic director of Moonstone Theatre Company, which she founded in 2019. Following pandemic delays, the company will debut its inaugural season in November at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
Hunter hopes the season, which is themed around mental health, will help open the door to difficult discussions.
“We’re very open and honest about other ailments, but we should also be equally open and honest about how people are struggling with their emotions or mental health. We can all relate to that, whether it’s what we’ve been through or what our friends and family have been through,” said Hunter. “Theater is such a way to inspire conversations. Sometimes it can help us work through our own issues.”
Moonstone Theatre’s debut performance will be Neil Simon’s “Jake’s Women.” This warm and poignant comedy, which runs Nov. 4 to 21, follows novelist Jake, who daydreams about the women in his life — both alive and deceased — in order to weather a marital crisis. Hunter herself plays Jake’s sister Karen.
“Jake has some mental health struggles, but a lot of them were exacerbated because his first wife passed away, and he’s never been able to handle that. He does see a therapist, but he has the tendency in his own mind to have conversations with the women in his life,” said Hunter. “Some are in real time with his current wife, but most are with the women in his life that he’s thinking about as he’s working through things. You’re seeing how he sees them, and how he’s able to come through these issues because of them.”
The second show of the season, “Proof” by David Auburn, runs Feb. 17 to March 6, 2022. “Proof” follows the daughter of a recently-deceased mathematical prodigy and her struggles with similar genius and mental illness. A third show, which has not yet been announced, will carry a similar theme.
Hunter said she was inspired by pandemic struggles and social isolation when selecting the inaugural season’s pieces.
“The theme really is about someone’s personal journey with their mental health, whether that has to do with dealing with loss or grief or loneliness,” she said. “I think it’s very important to talk about.”
No Stranger To Show Business
Hunter, a Florissant native, started getting involved in theater when she was a student at Rosary High School. A dancer growing up, Hunter enjoyed participating in the school’s musical and play productions, often taking the lead role. She followed her college experience with a decade of community theater and local radio, including Y98 and KEZK. Radio fans might recognize her voice as the original host of the night-time request show Pillow Talk.
Following her stint in radio, Hunter went into theater full time, performing with the Imaginary Theatre Company and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Acting brought her to New York City, where she lived for 10 years, performing off-Broadway and in her own cabaret show.
Hunter returned to St. Louis in 2016 with the dream of creating her own theater company.
“I was really excited about the fact that St. Louis had become a really big theater town,” said Hunter. “It seemed like there was a strong women’s presence and women were starting to do a lot more. I thought it was a good time for me to come back.”
She spent the next few years getting her ducks in a row. But right when everything was in order, the pandemic struck.
Concerned about the state of the industry, Hunter started the St. Louis Theatre Community Task Force, which met twice monthly via Zoom starting in April 2020. Hunter invited all of St. Louis’ theater troupes and artistic directors to discuss how to keep the industry alive during the pandemic.
Harkening back to her radio days, Hunter also started “Moonstone Connections,” a podcast in which she interviews theater professionals. Past guests have included Amelia Acosta Powell of the Repertory Theatre; Korean American writer Scott C. Sickles; and John O’Brien, director of programming for the Fabulous Fox Theatre.
In preparing for Moonstone Theatre’s first season, Hunter made it her mission to select plays which have either never been performed locally, or else haven’t been performed in many years. When searching for a space for her company, she decided the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center was the perfect place.
“I really wanted a home for my theater. I am now a resident company in their studio theater and I have one place I can do all of my shows. ‘Jake’s Women’ will be the very first full-length production in their studio theater,” said Hunter. “We’re all very excited to bring this show to St. Louis.”
Moonstone Theater Company’s inaugural season comprises three shows, all held at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. For show times, tickets and more information, visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com, or call 314-707-1134.