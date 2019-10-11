Kirkwood residents can expect new trash carts to be delivered the week of Oct. 14, on the same day trash is normally collected. Place trash bags out that morning for collection as usual. Put your recycling cart out that day even if you don’t have any recycling to be collected. Sanitation workers will be placing new stickers on recycling carts. Leave recycling carts out until a new trash cart has been received, and a new sticker has been affixed to the recycling cart.
Kirkwood residents have been using city-supplied recycling carts since 2010, though trash was picked up in plastic bags. Starting next week the city, for the first time, will go to curbside carts.