Kirkwood Theatre Guild’s “Shrek the Musical” recently won 10 Best Performance Awards from Arts For Life. The guild won for large ensemble musical, director, music director, choreography, actor, actress, featured actor, supporting actor, comedic actor and lighting design. The guild received 12 nominations in all.
The Gateway Center for Performing Arts, a professional training center based in Webster Groves, won 10 awards in the youth production categories — five for “Annie” and five for “Cabaret.” The center earned 25 nominations, the most of any group.
Arts For Life, founded in 1999, has been recognizing excellence in community theater for 20 years.
Adam Grun, who directed “Shrek the Musical” for the Kirkwood Theatre Guild, said the production was a long journey marred by multiple delays and setbacks. Originally set to be performed in May 2020, it was cast and forced to shut down due to the pandemic. Grun was brought in three weeks before rehearsals started for the reboot. The show went on in September 2021, opening the guild’s 89th season.
“We had three weeks to get everything going. It was the fastest I had ever analyzed a script,” Grun said. “Not everyone from the original cast came back. We had all but one lead come back, so that was a big help. Most of the people had multiple roles, so they had to change like eight times during the show. It was a great cast, and I was lucky that Tom Murray (original director) had cast such a great group of people.”
Paul Pagano is the executive director of Gateway Center for Performing Arts.
“We are so grateful to everyone who was a part of the Best Performance Awards and for the opportunity to showcase and celebrate so much talent in the St. Louis community,” Pagano said. “There were so many incredible theatre companies and artists represented, and we are proud to be counted as storytellers among them.”