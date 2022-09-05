The Kirkwood Theatre Guild kicks off its 90th season with “Little Shop of Horrors,” running Oct. 21 through 30. All 2022-2023 season shows will be presented at the Robert G. Reim Theatre in Kirkwood Park.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror comedy rock musical following a hapless florist who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. Loosely based on the low-budget 1960 comedy film of the same name, the do-wop and early Motown style music selection has charmed — and terrified — audiences for decades.
The 2022-2023 season also includes “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” from Jan. 20-29, 2023; “The Mousetrap” from March 3-12, 2023; and “The Sound of Music,” from May 12-21, 2023.
Tickets for “Little Shop of Horrors” will be on sale beginning Sept. 1. Tickets for the remaining three shows will be on sale starting Dec. 1. Learn more and purchase tickets or a season pass at ktg-onstage.org.