The Kirkwood Theatre Guild’s comedy “Calendar Girls” recently swept Arts For Life’s eighth annual Theatre Mask Awards, garnering seven awards.
“Calendar Girls,” which was presented by the guild in March 2022, won awards for Outstanding Production of a Comedy, Performance by an Ensemble Cast of a Large Production, Director of a Comedy — Deanna Jent, Lead Actress in a Comedy — Kay Martin Love as Annie, Supporting Actor in a Comedy — Gerry Love as John, Supporting Actress in a Comedy — Gabi Maul as Celia, and Costume Design — Cherol Thibaut.
The play is based on the true story of 11 Women Institute members in a small village in England’s Yorkshire Dales who pose for an “alternative” calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund. It was adapted from the 2003 film.
The Kirkwood Theatre Guild’s “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” also brought in an award in Jan Meyer, as Big Mama Politte, who won Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role in the Tennessee Williams Production.
The Theatre Guild of Webster Groves brought home an award for Tim Kelly as Col. Nathan Jessup in “A Few Good Men.” Kelly won Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in Drama for the Theatre Guild of Webster Groves’ production of the drama.
Several other theater companies in the area also earned awards and accolades. For a full list of nominations and awards, visit artsforlife.org.