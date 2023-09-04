The Kirkwood Theatre Guild’s 92nd season begins with “The Last Night of Ballyhoo,” running Oct. 27 through Nov. 5.
Set in Atlanta in December 1939, Hitler has just conquered Poland and the upper-class German-Jewish Freitag family is looking forward to a lavish ball at their country club. The presence of a new employee, an Eastern European Jew, prompts college student Sunny to examine her Jewish identity, her biases and the beliefs with which she was raised.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” running Jan. 19-28, 2024, stars Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso as they meet at a bar. Both men are on the verge of amazing breakthroughs as they debate the values of genius and talent — and then comes “The Visitor,” who proves genius is not just about brains.
“The Diviners,” running March 15-24, 2024, is set in Zion, Indiana, during the Great Depression. Buddy Layman is a sweet boy with an intellectual disability who is skilled at finding water. When a strange retired preacher comes to town, he relates to Buddy in ways most people cannot. As the preacher attempts to help him, Buddy’s past is revealed but cannot be escaped.
Finishing off the season is favorite musical, “Anything Goes,” running May 12-21, 2024. Aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London, Billy Crocker is a stowaway in love with heiress Hope Harcourt. A nightclub singer and the dangerous “Moonface” Martin aid Billy in his quest for love.
All Kirkwood Theatre Guild shows are performed at the Robert G. Reim Theatre, 111 S. Geyer Road. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ktg-onstage.org.