Police have arrested a Kirkwood teenager in connection with stealing four cars and a number of vehicle break-ins in the area.
Zuri Jones, 17, of the 300 block of Attucks Street, has been charged with one count of burglary and four counts of stealing a motor vehicle, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on $75,000 bond.
Jones was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 23 when Sunset Hills police were investigating a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of Windsor Spring Drive in their municipality. Multiple officers responded, and Jones was located and found to be in possession of stolen property, according to Kirkwood Police Department Officer Gary Baldridge.
During the course of the investigation, Jones told police he was responsible for several vehicle break-ins in Kirkwood and stealing several vehicles. In one instance, he entered a garage and stole a car from inside the garage. He also told police all of the vehicles he had stolen were unlocked, and the keys had been left in the ignitions.
The Kirkwood Police Department would like to remind residents to remain diligent in removing all valuables from vehicles and locking their cars.