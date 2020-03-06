Kirkwood teenager Joanna Serenko’s singing and songwriting talents have landed her in the spotlight and on the stage of the popular TV show “The Voice.”
The 18-year-old Kirkwood High School graduate recently wowed the show’s music industry judges during the blind auditions with her rendition of “All My Loving” by the Beatles, which aired on Feb. 24.
During the six episodes of blind auditions, the judges hear contestants sing, but face the audience so they can’t watch the performance. Each judge has the option to push a button and turn their chair if they want the contestant to be on their team. If more than one judge pushes their button for the same person, that contestant gets to choose who they want to work with. If none of the judges turn their chair, the contestant is eliminated.
Less than 20 seconds into her blind audition, three of the show’s four judges — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas — buzzed in and turned their chairs to see Serenko singing. Not long after, judge Blake Shelton joined them. Serenko’s voice earned her big compliments from the show’s stars.
“I’ve been here for five seasons now and I haven’t heard anyone sing like that,” said Clarkson, who won the first season of “American Idol” in 2002, and has since released several albums and won multiple Grammy Awards.
Shelton, who has been on the show for 18 seasons since its inception in 2011, echoed that sentiment.
“I don’t know in what season we’ve heard such an effortless, powerful vocal,” said Shelton, who holds multiple top Country Music Association awards and 26 number one hits.
Legend, a critically acclaimed multi-platinum singer-songwriter who has garnered 11 Grammy Awards along with other prestigious accolades, also loved Serenko’s voice.
“We live for those moments when the singer gives us chills, and you gave us that today,” he said. “I hope that you choose me as your coach.”
But Jonas — of the famed male pop music group the Jonas Brothers — also made his case to work with Serenko.
“You really blew me away,” said Jonas, whose albums with his brothers reached the top of Billboard charts and led them to play sold out shows across three continents. “I want you on my team and I’m going to fight for you.”
Jonas stood up from his chair and said: “I know I’m not the logical choice. I know you have something to prove, but I have something to prove, too — so let’s do this.”
Serenko, who graduated from Kirkwood High in 2019 and is putting college plans on hold to pursue music, said Jonas’ plea convinced her to go with “Team Nick.”
“I was leaning toward John (Legend), but when Nick stood up and was fighting for me, I felt compelled to go with him,” she said. “I feel like he’s someone similar to me as an artist, and I think we appeal to similar audiences. He’s also one of the most relevant people on the panel right now, and I thought he would be really cool to work with.”
Turns out, he is.
“He’s a lot more serious than I expected him to be, but he’s super cool and super helpful,” said Serenko, who has been working with Jonas to prepare for her next performance.
Serenko is still stunned — and humbled — that all four judges turned around and she had her pick of who to work with going forward.
“It felt so surreal,” she said of her performance that aired last week. “It felt like I was in a movie.”
Kirkwood Ties
Serenko’s journey to her appearance on “The Voice” started more than two years ago when she auditioned for the show during her sophomore year, but didn’t make the callbacks.
A few more years of experience and more exposure through gigs in St. Louis and videos on popular music industry websites had the show coming to her this time.
Officials from “The Voice” reached out to Serenko last summer, which led to a series of auditions over the next several months. The pool of contestants kept narrowing until Serenko found herself among the top 40 selected to appear on the live shows for the blind auditions. She then spent the month of January rehearsing and filming in L.A.
Serenko, who started piano and voice lessons at the age of six, said her experiences at Kirkwood High School and in the St. Louis music scene have helped prepare her for “The Voice.”
She participated in marching band, wind ensemble and show choir, and took every music elective she could at Kirkwood High School.
“The whole music staff at Kirkwood was always super supportive, especially (choir director) David Cannon,” she said.
Serenko got more serious about music during her sophomore year.
“That was when I really started to get passionate about singing and songwriting, so I started gigging out and trying to get my foot in the music scene in St. Louis,” she said.
Serenko started singing and playing at St. Louis venues including Blueberry Hill, The Ready Room, the Gaslight Theater, KDHX Radio and others.
Serenko said her performance and first place win in the Fox Theatre’s prestigious 2019 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition proved to be great experience going into “The Voice.”
“It definitely helped performing at that caliber to a crowd of that size,” she said. “Getting to the farthest place I could get in that competition really helped me.”
Next Up
Once the judges fill their teams from the blind auditions, they work with each of the contestants to help prepare them for their next performance.
During the battle rounds, the judges pit two of their own team members against each other, singing the same song together. After the joint performance, the judges choose which contestant will advance to the knockout rounds. After the “knockouts,” then come the playoff rounds. The contestants who make it that far then advance to the live shows for the finals.
Serenko doesn’t know which battle round she will appear in or when it will air, but she’s looking forward to the experience and is thrilled to have made it this far.
Tune into NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning “The Voice” on Monday and Tuesday nights. Check local listings for dates and times.