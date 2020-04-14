It seemed Kirkwood teen Joanna Serenko’s journey on “The Voice” was all but over when a last-minute steal from the judges kept in her in the popular singing competition.
Serenko faced off against fellow contestant Zan Fiskum in the latest “Knockout” round on the reality TV show, performing Bonnie Raitt’s “Angel from Montgomery.” Though Serenko delivered a solid performance, show judge and musician John Legend named Fiskum the winner of the round.
Serenko started to thank the judges for their guidance and coaching during her time on “The Voice” when two of the show’s other judges — Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton — hit their buzzers signaling a “steal” to save Serenko.
Jonas had chosen to be Serenko’s coach at the beginning of the show, but later chose another contestant over Serenko. Following that, Legend welcomed Serenko to his team.
Jonas, of the popular music group the Jonas Brothers, then made a plea to get Serenko back after her performance of “Angel from Montgomery.”
“I made an argument before about getting back with an ex and how bad that is ... but I’ve had a sudden change of heart,” Jonas told Serenko. “I would love to complete the circle here — it would be great for us to get back together.”
After the other judges chided Jonas, Shelton made the case for being Serenko’s coach.
“Joanna, I have believed in you since the second you stepped on the stage here at ‘The Voice,’” the country music star said.
“I don’t play games with you like Nick does — take you back just to turn around and dump you,” Shelton added taking a jab at Jonas.
It was then up to Serenko, who didn’t have to think long before she chose Shelton, telling Jonas: “We’ve had a great run, but I think I just need to move on.”
There were plenty of cheers to go around, and Shelton was happy Serenko chose him to be her coach going forward.
“I stole Joanna because she has a star quality about her and she’s got an incredible voice,” Shelton said. “I love that as a 43-year-old man I can say a girl left Nick Jonas for me.”
“The Voice” will continue with prerecorded episodes through April. Live shows are set to begin in May, though the COVID-19 pandemic may alter that schedule.
Watch Serenko’s latest performance here.