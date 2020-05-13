Kirkwood teenager Joanna Serenko ended her run on NBC's live singing competition "The Voice" in the top nine Tuesday night, May 13, when she was eliminated just before the finals.
Though the show has had to change its format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having singers perform and coaches judge from their homes, the judging for this season continued as planned, with each coach — Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and John Legend — selecting one contestant to compete in the final five. A fifth singer was selected by popular vote from viewers.
Though Serenko put on a stellar performance for her chance at the audience choice, singing "Unaware" by Allen Stone, it wasn't enough to continue her run.
During her audition, Serenko was among the few performers who received pitches from all four judges to join their teams. She ultimately chose Jonas as her coach. In an episode from late March, Jonas cut Serenko from his team, but she was immediately snapped up by Legend.
Legend also cut Serenko in mid-April, but she was ultimately saved for a second time, this time by Shelton, before making her bid for the finals.
Watch Serenko's final performance on "The Voice" here.