Kirkwood High School graduate Joanna Serenko, who recently debuted on popular singing reality show “The Voice,” had an unexpected team change on Monday night’s episode.
After a duet with Roderick Chambers, who was also scouted by judge Nick Jonas, the two were applauded for a “masterpiece” performance. Moments later, Jonas was forced to choose which singer would continue on under his tutelage.
Jonas chose Chambers, but fellow judge John Legend immediately welcomed Serenko onto his team, claiming that he’d wanted her from the start.
“The Voice” will continue with prerecorded episodes through April. Live shows are set to begin in May, though the COVID-19 pandemic may alter that schedule.
“The Voice” is a singing competition series broadcast on NBC. Premiered in April 2011, the show pits singers against each other under the mentorship of professional singers. This year’s panel features Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas.