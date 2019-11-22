Leigh Minks, art teacher at North Kirkwood Middle School and Kim Powell, art teacher at Kirkwood High School, have been named the Missouri Art Education Association Art Educator of the Year.
Minks was awarded the Middle School Art Educator of the Year and Powell was named the Secondary Art Educator of the Year.
Minks and Powell will receive their awards at a ceremony in March 2020 in St. Louis, and will also be recognized at the 2021 National Art Education Association Convention Western Region meeting in March 2021.
Minks is in her 28th year of teaching in the Kirkwood School District and Powell is in her 14th year of teaching at Kirkwood High School.
This is Mink’s first time to be recognized for the award. This is Powell’s second time being recognized for the award, previously winning in 2006.