Kirkwood students will benefit from a $5,000 donation by Henry Edward Hall in honor of his father, Rev. William Edward Hall.
Rev. Hall was a product of Kirkwood’s Booker T. Washington School and became principal of the school and an active leader in the local civil rights movement.
“Everything began for Rev. Hall at that simple clapboard structure, Booker T. Washington School, nestled at the intersection of Adams and Geyer Roads in Kirkwood,” said his son, Henry Hall.
Rev. Hall, born in Kirkwood in 1912, graduated from Lincoln University in Jefferson City and from New York University. He extended his studies to St. Louis’ Stowe Teachers College and the Teachers College at Columbia University in New York.
In 1943, Rev. Hall was ordained and began serving as a U.S. Army chaplain in the Pacific. He served for 30 years as a chaplain at the Jefferson Barracks Veterans Administration Medical Complex in south St. Louis County.
In Kirkwood, he served as principal of the Booker T. Washington school twice — once from 1940 to 1942, and again from 1946 to 1948. In June 1950, the school closed and the students were transferred to the J. Milton Turner School in Meacham Park.
In 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled segregated schools unconstitutional and the process of integration began in Kirkwood. Students from the J. Milton Turner School transferred to Nipher and, in the fall of 1955, the community’s African American students began attending high school in their own district for the first time.
Rev. Hall was an active civil rights organizer and leader in the region. He became director of the Black Youth Employment Service Project in Kirkwood, president of the St. Louis County Community Improvement Association, president of the Kirkwood Civic Club, city commissioner for the Kirkwood Land Clearance and Housing Authority, a founding member of the St. Louis County Human Relations Council and an organizer for the local NAACP.
“No doubt he and those who attended ‘Booker T’ were proud of what they accomplished as students in a segregated system,” said Henry Hall. “But on occasion, my father would assert an important life lesson he wanted his children to accept ... ‘Learn to recognize the sweep of progress. For it can’t be paused and it cannot be denied.’
“We must welcome progress or innovation in order to become more complete citizens in fulfilling the promise that is the United States of America,” his son added.
Rev. Hall died in March 1997. Henry Hall’s donation in his honor will support the Kirkwood Teachers of Color Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a Kirkwood High School senior who identifies as Black, Indigenous or a student of color. The scholarship was founded by the Kirkwood Teachers of Color, a group that strives to connect teachers of color to each other, their administrators, colleagues and other sources of support and growth.