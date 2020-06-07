Since May 25, when George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minnesota, America has been in a state of unrest. Protests in all 50 states continue daily to draw attention to issues of police brutality and the unfair and often fatal treatment of Black citizens.
While several protests in St. Louis in the last several days have become deadly — even resulting in a call for the National Guard from Missouri’s Gov. Mike Parson — on Saturday, June 6, thousands gathered in Kirkwood for a display of peace, allyship and support for the Black community.
The peace walk, which began at North Kirkwood Middle School and ended at Kirkwood High School, was originally intended to be a “sidewalk” event. But turnout far surpassed the expectations of its three organizers who, inspired by a similar event in Glendale, began advertising the walk only a week prior.
“It truly exceeded my wildest dreams,” said organizer Romona Miller, assistant principal of Kirkwood High School. Miller, who at age 3 walked with her parents with Martin Luther King in Memphis, said that the walk was intended to create a voice for the voiceless.
Miller is a member of the Kirkwood Teachers of Color, an organization which has existed formally for a few years but existed longer as an informal group of African American teachers. The group is headed by Roberta McWoods, a retired Kirkwood track and field coach, who co-organized Saturday’s peace walk.
“It was put together to help us deal with microaggressions and work in this wonderful but predominantly white district,” said McWoods. “We try to support each other. We want our white colleagues to understand what’s going on in the Black community.”
Another member of the Kirkwood Teachers of Color, Executive Director of Student Services Dr. Shonda Ambers-Phillips, also helped organize the walk. Ambers-Phillips noted in her introductory speech that the group attending the march was highly diverse.
“Looking throughout the crowd today, there’s no shortage of good here. I’m encouraged by the number of people who have stepped up,” she said. “We wanted to hold this peace walk because we know peaceful protest is a tool of progress. Our voices here in Kirkwood are strong. Our beliefs are unwavering and our students must know where we stand on issues of social injustice. “
Robinson Elementary School principal Jennifer Sisul attended the march, as did Dr. Angeline O’Neal-Hogrefe, who will succeed Sisul effective July 1.
“It’s a great time for us to come together as a district and as a community and take action. Instead of just talking about it, let’s do something about it,” said O’Neal-Hogrefe. “I want our kids seeing us out there advocating for them.”
Other teachers like Grace Malley, a special ed teacher at Kipp St. Louis High School, attended the march in the name of their students.
“It’s not my voice that matters,” said Malley, who is White. “That’s why I’m here. To be an ally. To stand in support. I teach at a school that is almost 100% African american. I know that our families and our students have not been served for generations. At some point in my family history, there were probably people who were part of the oppression. I feel it’s important that I be part of dismantling it and creating a more equal society.”
Among the thousands of participants were Kirkwood High School alumni, several of whom lead chants during the march. For the first eight minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time George Floyd was pinned to the ground — marchers were encouraged to remain silent.
“I want everybody to think about how long that is as you are walking and not saying anything,” said Miller.
In addition to chanting, many attendees carried signs bearing messages like “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice, No Peace” and “Say His Name.”
The Kirkwood Police Department’s Community Service Officer Gary Baldridge was on site during the march. Baldridge said the event was flawlessly executed.
“We had no issues. I lost track of how many people said thanks for being here,” he said. “It’s really nice to see an entire community be able to stand up for something and do it peacefully.”
For those unable to attend the peace walk, Ambers-Phillips left the crowd with several options to continue the fight for racial equality: have conversations within circles of influence; dispel myths; donate to grassroots organizations; attend more protests; sign petitions; and write to legislators.
“Black lives matter. It’s not a crime to be Black,” said Ambers-Phillips. “We can develop empathy for others and we can get involved. The main goal is to do something. Don't be complacent.”
Ambers-Phillips is the facilitator of the Kirkwood School District’s Equity Task Force, an organization designed to address the achievement gap through promotion of staff leadership, auditing, training, learning environments and learning from others. Learn more about the task force here.