As school districts struggle to make a decision about what classes will look like in the fall, Kirkwood teachers are weighing in and Webster Groves administrators are asking parents for feedback.
Both districts were scheduled to announce their back-to-school plans on Monday, July 20, but delayed a decision at the request of the St. Louis County Health Department.
“As school leaders map out what back-to-school looks like, we’re seeing record numbers of new cases in Missouri and a concerning increase in cases including among younger people,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Monday, encouraging parents to choose virtual learning options if possible in the fall.
Kirkwood School District
Kirkwood School District families may opt into online learning for students regardless of the model the district decides to offer.
Members of the Kirkwood National Education Association on Tuesday, July 22, voted 87% in favor of releasing a statement demanding that the Kirkwood School District begin the school year virtually in the best interest of student and staff safety.
The KNEA proposes to start the school year with virtual learning, then continue to monior the area’s health data and number of coronavirus cases. It said the district will then need to continually survey parents, teachers, medical experts and county officials to review current conditions and research about the virus to assess whether it will be safe to open schools before there is a vaccine.
The organization said while it recognizes that learning virtually is not ideal and that many students and families struggled with it last semester, the virtual option is the only way to guarantee everyone’s safety.
“When we teachers stand in front of our classes, we are saying to those students and parents that those children are safe with us,” the KNEA said in a statement earlier this week. “This fall, we cannot in good conscience stand in front of our students with that reassurance. Thus, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot safely open the buildings in August. We ask the Kirkwood School District to choose the virtual option for all students because it is the only safe option.”
The options being considered include:
- Every student, every day modified in-person learning. In order to safely engage students in this model, several modifications would need to be made. Schools would offer a regular schedule, with extensive health and safety protocols in place and modifications specific to different grade levels. Examples include staff participating in daily health screenings, and all students and staff required to wear masks.
- All students blended learning. In this model, students learn in-person, face-to-face, two days a week and engage in learning remotely three days a week on an alternating schedule. One day a week will be virtual for all students. This model maintains lower class sizes to maximize social distancing.
- All students online learning. Should the spread of COVID 19 require no in-person learning, students will learn remotely every day until a face-to-face model can resume.
The district noted that even after a final decision is made, its staff, students and parents will need to be flexible and prepared to pivot if a change is necessary.
“We have all learned to be adaptable and flexible through this pandemic, and the ability to continue to do that is of utmost importance,” Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said. “Being able to adjust quickly to more change is what will allow us to engage what we can control, keeping our kids, our loved ones, our friends and our colleagues in the safest environment possible, while at the same time continuing to deliver the quality education we all expect here in Kirkwood.”
The district has scheduled two webinars on Thursday, July 23, to answer questions from parents, students, staff members and families:
The webinars will be recorded and posted online for those who are unable to attend. Next week, Kirkwood schools will hold building-specific family webinars. Each school principal will be sending families specific information related to the webinar for their school.
The district does not yet have a target date for announcing what school will look like in the fall. The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24, for middle and high school students. The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 26, for elementary school students.
For more information about the Kirkwood School District’s plans, visit www.kirkwoodschools.org/back2school.
Webster Groves School District
The Webster Groves School District hopes to declare on Wednesday, July 29, its plan for the 2020 fall semester. The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24.
Like Kirkwood, Webster Groves School District families can opt into an online learning program regardless of what model the district offers. Webster Groves families who choose to participate in full-time online distance learning from home (100% virtual) will be required to continue with online learning through the end of the first semester.
Not opting into the 100% virtual program means students will participate in one of the district’s formats that could be implemented throughout the year based on a variety of factors (such as community transmission of COVID-19, number of cases within the school, the development of a vaccine) and its ability to provide the staffing needed. Formats could vary by grade level. The options include:
- In-person learning, five days per week (four days for some preschool classes)
- Hybrid (combination of in-person learning and virtual learning)
- Virtual learning (essentially the same as the 100% virtual option families can opt into in the beginning of the year)
In respect to all of the models, the district is currently working to determine if it can provide daily, in-person academic and social-emotional support for identified students and families such as students receiving IEP services and families in need of supervision for school-age district students.
The district’s school reopening options, along with a survey, was sent to parents on Tuesday, July 21. The survey also asks families to declare if their children will participate in the full-time 100% virtual, online program regardless of what choice the district might offer.
All families are being asked to complete the survey by Sunday, July 26. The survey can be accessed at eachchildeachdaywgsd.com.
“To support our planning and implementation efforts, we need each family to complete this important survey to answer family- and student-specific questions related to the upcoming year and to provide feedback regarding the return-to-school plan,” Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said.
“This Is Complicated”
The return-to-school options were discussed for several hours during the school board meeting on Monday, July 20. More than 300 people tuned into the virtual meeting.
“No matter what, we know there will be an online option, but we still don’t know what other programs we’ll be offering,” Simpson said, noting that all students may be required to participate in the virtual program depending on the circumstances of the coronavirus.
Webster Groves School Board Member Amy Clendennen said it’s important to remember that whatever model the district chooses to reopen with in August could change.
“Where we start on Aug. 24 may not be where we finish because this is such a fluid situation,” she said. “I also feel like the virtual option will be better than it was in the spring.”
Clendennen and other board members voiced concern about putting teachers and staff at risk by returning to a model that puts them in classrooms.
“We lost two (Webster Groves) teachers in March, and opening at all is going to put our teachers at risk,” she said. “I feel like that puts teachers in a bad position of having to choose their jobs over their safety.”
Simpson said while medical experts believe that schools can reasonably expect to keep students and teachers safe by implementing a number of practices (face coverings, social distancing and others), the district cannot control what students and teachers do outside of school walls.
“It’s not even as much about controlling what’s going on in our buildings, but it’s that we cannot control what’s happening in the community (people not wearing masks, not social distancing and then coming to school),” he said.
If the district implements a plan that includes in-school learning, the current recommendation from the St. Louis County Health Department is to require students age 9 and older to wear a mask. Based on that guideline, the Webster Groves School District has said that students in fourth grade and above would be required to wear masks in school.
Webster Groves School Board Member Kita Quinn said she would like to see the district require all students to wear masks if there is a return to school buildings.
“Even though the kids in kindergarten through third grade are at a lesser risk, they may go home to people who are at a higher risk,” she said. “I would encourage us to make wearing masks mandatory for the small kids, too.”
Quinn and other board members noted they appreciate how hard Simpson and his team are working with medical experts and others to make the best decision they can with the information they have.
“This is complicated and there’s no right or wrong decision,” she said.
To watch a recording of the board meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/WebsterGrovesSchoolsMO/live.
The district has scheduled the following dates and times for parents and families to ask direct questions regarding the return to school plans. The following online Zoom sessions can be found at https://zoom.us/j/91832046555:
- Thursday, July 23, from 8 to 9 a.m.
- Thursday, July 23, from noon to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, July 23, from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, July 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the district will provide an opportunity for an in-person meeting question-and-answer session with district administrators on the bleachers at Moss Field. Face coverings and social distancing are required. In the event of inclement weather, the session will be held on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91832046555.
For more information about Webster’s plans, visit the superintendent’s announcements at https://eachchildeachdaywgsd.com.