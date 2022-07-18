Kirkwood High School language arts teacher Katie Meyers is a 2022 Regional Teacher of the Year Honoree. Meyers was named the Kirkwood School District Teacher of the Year in March, which made her eligible for the regional award.
“We are so pleased to congratulate Katie Meyers for this honor and deeply appreciate her commitment to her students’ learning and well being,” Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said. “She is a shining example of the many committed educators on our team that work to improve outcomes for all students in the Kirkwood School District.”
Meyers is one of 32 regional teachers of the year selected from throughout the state, and one of 10 from the St. Louis area. Applications were reviewed and scored by a committee of nine educational professionals. Regional honorees will submit their applications to the Missouri State Teacher of the Year program. The Department of Secondary and Elementary Education will then select a Missouri Teacher of the Year in October.
The Missouri Teacher of the Year will automatically become a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year honor.