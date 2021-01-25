Kirkwood High School’s Roberta McWoods has been named the recipient of the 2020 Kirkwood Human Rights Commission Denis Hart Award for Excellence.
The annual Denis Hart Award for Excellence is presented to individuals who embrace and exemplify the spirit and intent of the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission.
Recipients have worked to promote respect for the awareness and appreciation of diversity, encouraged positive human relationships within the community, and eliminated discrimination based on economic status, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, marital status, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, familial status or gender identity.
McWoods was named the 2020 Missouri State Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year by the Missouri State High School Activities Association and the National Federation of State High School Associations. In June of 2020, she also helped organize a peace march in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.