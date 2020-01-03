Westminster High School girls basketball coach Kat Martin spoke briefly with Kirkwood High’s assistant coach Brad Sutterer after the Kirkwood Pioneers took fifth place in the 45th annual Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28.
“I told my players the good news is that we don’t have to face her ever again,” a smiling Martin told Sutterer, referring to Kirkwood’s senior forward Natalie Bruns, who tallied a game-high 24 points in leading the fourth-seeded Pioneers to a 44-38 win over the Westminster Wildcats.
A smiling Bruns lifted and kept the fifth-place trophy in her possession after Kirkwood (8-2) won its eighth of the last nine games, which includes compiling a 3-1 record in the tournament.
“I think we did come back and gave it our all,” Kirkwood Pioneer Bruns said.
Bruns, a New York University signee who plans to major in engineering, recorded 89 points in the four tournament games, including a career-high 28 points in the 50-49 loss to Parkway North in the quarterfinals on Dec. 26. She also had 17 points in the 38-36 first-round victory over Parkway South on Dec. 21, and 20 in the 50-45 win over Hazelwood Central in the fifth-place semifinal on Dec. 27. In 96 games, she’s scored double digits in 59 games, including 20 or more in 18 contests.
“She brings so many different facets to the game,” Kirkwood High girls basketball coach Monica Tritz said of Bruns, who ranks in the top 5% of her class academically. “Sometimes she gets 20, 23, 24 points. She does a great job for us.”
In Bruns’ four-year career, during which Kirkwood has compiled an 85-12 record and captured two Class 5 Missouri State Championships ( 2017 and 2018), she has scored 1,153 points.
In the win over Westminster, Bruns scored Kirkwood’s first nine points of the game as the Pioneers led 9-8 through the first quarter. That means it could have read Bruns 9, Wildcats 8. Bruns totaled 14 of her points in the first 16 minutes as the Pioneers held a 20-19 lead at halftime.
Kirkwood pulled away in the third quarter as Bruns produced seven more points to give her 21 in the first 24 minutes. The Bruns-led Pioneers increased their lead to 34-25. Bruns finished with eight field goals, including two three-point conversions. She also canned six of seven free throws.
“I don’t go into every game thinking this is going to be the best game of my life, but I do go into thinking I’m going to give it my all and see what comes from that,” Bruns said.
Sutterer said Bruns can score inside or outside. Last season, she played point guard, but her main position is forward.
“Teams have difficulty guarding her,” Sutterer said. “She can drive to the basket. She can shoot from the outside. She can score from the post. She’s always been able to score in different ways.”
The 6-foot Bruns said she enjoys her role on the team.
“I’m trying to get open and my teammates are trying to get me the ball,” she said. “Last year, I was running point guard, so I was open on my drives a lot more. This year me being inside, I’m getting a lot more chances for post shots.”
Kirkwood’s senior guard Kate Jozwiakowski and sophomore forward Tara Behnam contributed six points each in the game agains the Wildcats.
Having a more balanced offensive attack is key, Kirkwood’s coach Tritz said.
“We need to find more players to step up. We put their best offensive players go against Kate and Rylee (Mulvaney, senior guard). They did a great job on defense today. I’m very proud of that effort. We just need to do better on offense.”
Kirkwood next plays at Parkway South at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.
“We’ve got so much work to do and we have to turn around and play Parkway South, but we ended on a win and we can smile for the night,” Tritz said of the Pioneers’ victory over the Wildcats.