The results from the Kirkwood survey soliciting input on the issue of infill development and redevelopment are in. Sixty seven percent of respondents want to increase residential site standards, such as setbacks and lot coverage, which will reduce the allowable size of infill houses and make them more compatible with homes on the same block. When asked which issues related to infill were most important, 64% responded that lot coverage and floor area ratio were the most important. The second most important issue was side yard setbacks.
These results are not surprising, they mirror what Kirkwood residents have been saying for years. What is surprising is that the city is currently considering reducing the minimum side yard setback on many lots in R-3, this is contrary to what 90% of respondents clearly indicated they want.
Infill can be well done, it can enhance a neighborhood. Unfortunately, as the survey results demonstrate, a super majority of residents feel Kirkwood is suffering from a severe case of overfill.
The mandate for city council is clear, a two-thirds super majority of their constituents want smaller infill housing. They want reduced lot coverage, reduced floor area ratio, and larger setbacks. To add your voice to the chorus, send an email to the city in care of Aschelb@kirkwoodmo.org and ask the mayor and council to honor the results of the residents’ input on the infill issues.
Kirkwood