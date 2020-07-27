Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich is recommending online learning for all students for at least the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
Ulrich announced the recommendation and outlined details of the option with Kirkwood School Board members during a previously scheduled virtual board workshop on Monday night, July 27.
Ulrich will make the official recommendation for the "all students online learning" model at a special virtual Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting that has been called for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. The school board meeting can be viewed at www.kirkwoodschools.org/virtualboe.
"Given (St. Louis County Executive) Sam Page's announcement today (Monday, July 27) regarding reports on the coronavirus infection spread and the new restrictions that will be implemented on Friday, July 31, we have to pivot," Ulrich said during Monday's workshop, noting Page last week began encouraging all school districts in the county to implement online learning only this fall.
"We are within a four-week window from the start of school," Ulrich continued. "The St. Louis County Health Department expects the number of positive (COVID-19) cases in the county to peak the weekend before school starts. For us to engage in any face-to-face learning, based on the 25 percent capacity restriction, it would be impossible to deliver a rigorous curriculum to our students."
Ulrich, who took over as the district's new superintendent on July 1, said this decision is one of the hardest he's ever had to make professionally.
"Coming to this conclusion is heartbreaking for me," he said, noting the hard work administrators and staff have put in trying to develop a model for at least partial in-person learning this fall. "Our team, our staff ... we want to be in school with our students, but only if we can assure all students and staff members their safety. Based on the information released today (Monday) by the county and the proximity to the start of the school year, we can't do that."
The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24, for Kirkwood middle and high school students. The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 26, for the district's elementary school students.Ulrich said if the district is able to have a version of in-person learning after the nine weeks of virtual learning and a parent isn't comfortable sending their child to school, the district will make every accommodation possible for students to finish the first semester online.
Ulrich said he knows the district's decision of virtual learning for all students for the first nine weeks of school will be met with both support and criticism, but that he and district leaders have taken feedback from parents and teachers into consideration.
Last week, members of the Kirkwood National Education Association voted 87% in favor of releasing a statement demanding that the Kirkwood School District begin the school year virtually in the best interest of student and staff safety.
The Kirkwood School District also surveyed parents about their preferences for the return to school.
"We've heard from our parents — parents want Kirkwood teachers to teach a rigorous and robust curriculum for their students," he saiid. "Parents also want more real-time learning (virtually), a more structured schedule and accountability for grades."
Ulrich promised the district will deliver all of that and more via virtual instruction. He said students and teachers will follow a structured schedule, there will be more face-to-face instruction and synchronized (real-time) learning, attendance will be taken and grades will be given out. Lessons will also be recorded for students to view later in case they're unable to log on in real time.
Administrators outlined examples of what a student's day of online learning might look like by elementary, middle and high school grade levels during Monday's board workshop, which can be viewed on the Kirkwood School District's YouTube channel.
The district will hold school-specific webinars throughout the rest of this week and next week to provide parents and students with more details about what virtual learning will look like when school starts.
Ulrich said although this is a difficult decision, he's confident the district and the community will pull together to make the best of the circumstances and provide students with the rigorous curriculum and excellence that Kirkwood is known for.
"I've already witnessed the strength of this community," he said. "We are 'One Kirkwood School Community,' and we will emerge more resilient and stronger than ever."
Other districts in the county have already announced they plan to start the school year online, but others have not yet made the call. The Webster Groves School District is expected to announce its return-to-school plan during a special school board meeting scheduled for noon on Wednesday, July 29.
Check back for updates as the Times will continue to follow this story.