Several Kirkwood High School students were recently announced as winners in the national 2022 C-SPAN StudentCam competition.
Lucy Burns will receive $750 as a third prize winner for the documentary, “The Plastic Problem.”
Thao-Vi Do will receive $250 as an honorable mention winner for the documentary, “The Challenges Behind Funding Art Education.”
Nora Hamilton will receive $250 as an honorable mention winner for the documentary, “America’s Best Idea,” about national parks.
Cecilia Bartin will receive $250 as an honorable mention winner for the documentary, “Imprisoning America: The War on Weed.”
Brayden Maxwell will receive $250 as an honorable mention winner for the documentary, “Holes in the Safety Net,” about foster care.
Jane Dubberke will receive $250 as an honorable mention winner for the documentary, “The American Dream,” about immigration in America’s workplace.
The competition, now in its 18th year, invited all middle and high school students to enter by producing a short documentary. C-SPAN asked students to explore a federal policy or program and address the theme: “How does the federal government impact your life?”
More than 3,000 students across the country participated in the contest. C-SPAN received over 1,400 entries from 41 states, Washington, D.C., Morocco and South Korea. The most popular topics addressed were the environment, health care, mental health, COVID-19 and recovery, immigration and firearm rights.
Videos were evaluated by a panel of educators and C-SPAN representatives based on the thoughtful examination of the competition’s theme, quality of expression, inclusion of varying sides of the documentary’s topic, and effective incorporation of C-SPAN programming.
More than 300 students from across the country have earned a total of $100,000. The 150 winning videos can be viewed at www.studentcam.org.