As a teacher, my students called me Mrs. Molitor. That is how I identified and what I preferred to be called. As a student, I addressed my teachers in many ways using the titles, Mr., Mrs., Ms., Dr., Doc. and once, Mickey.
Our Kirkwood students will accept the Mx. title as they accept all teacher titles. Our students will care less about the title and will be more interested in learning if this teacher allows them to chew gum in class.
The notion of addressing this teacher with the title they prefer is nothing new. While the honorific is new to some, the act of calling someone by their chosen name is not. Using a person’s chosen name is a form of mutual respect and basic courtesy. Imagine introducing yourself to a group of people and having that group say no, we’re going to call you this instead. I would feel dismissed.
The name I call myself and the name others choose for themselves is a part of one’s identity. By definition identity is the condition of being a certain person. Your identity is who you are. The parents questioning the Mx. title and offering alternatives are dismissing this individual’s identity. They are incorrectly interchanging the words “belief “and “identity,” an opinion rather than a condition of being.
The decision to call a person by the name they choose is not about beliefs or feelings; it is about respect and basic courtesy.
Kirkwood