On Friday, Feb. 11, Tillman Elementary School staff members were greeted with an explosion of kindness as Nipher Middle School students stopped by with plants in pots adorned with “Peanuts” themed decorations in memory of their beloved former teacher Dan Mueller, following his recent, unexpected death. Mueller was a big fan of Snoopy and the “Peanuts.” While the students decorated the pots, they shared stories and memories about their time in Mueller’s class. Then, as a token of love to their former school and in memory of Mueller, they surprised Tillman teachers with the potted plants. | photo courtesy of Kirkwood School District