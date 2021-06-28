Kirkwood High School rising senior Sylvia Edwards is one of 25 students in the St. Louis area who has been accepted into the Missouri Historical Society’s Teens Make History Academy.
During the four-week program, Edwards will take part in museum studies workshops, giving her a behind-the-scenes look at the world of museums. She will meet with Missouri History Academy staff, conduct museum challenges and complete a capstone project with teammates. Topics include archival research, oral history, exhibits, public programs and museum theatre.
Participants who successfully complete the academy receive a $150 stipend and may apply for a long-term paid position as a teen apprentice that they can hold until they graduate from high school.
For more information about the program, visit mohistory.org/tmh-academy.