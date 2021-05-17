The University of Missouri School of Music hosted its annual “Creating Original Music Project” statewide competition on Saturday, April 24.
The festival recognizes Missouri students who compose original works in a variety of musical styles. North Kirkwood Middle School eighth grader Jocelin Murray placed second in the Middle School Pop Music category for her original piece titled “Tide.”
Murray was sponsored and accompanied by North Kirkwood Middle School performing arts teacher Leah Luciano. Murray was awarded a cash prize of $400.
A recording of the concert can be found at youtu.be/r7A7mvAJrKw. Murray’s performance can be watched at 16:59.