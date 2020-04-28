My name is Allyson Gooden. I am a senior at Kirkwood High School, class of 2020. At the beginning of the school year I started an engineering and problem solving project researching and designing a school for the Lindeman/Dougherty Ferry property.
The Kirkwood School District resident enrollment has increased by 110 students this past year and over the last 10 years has increased by 1158 students. The student population is expected to increase by 422 students between the 2019/20 and 2023/24 school years. Elementary schools are already reaching 90-100% capacity and each elementary school is projected 92-119% by 2023/24. If we want Kirkwood to continue to be a top tier school, providing our students with the best education possible, we need to act now.
Many adversaries might predict enrollment to decline due to “birth rates declining in our community” and will argue the district “has no open spaces for tract home development.” But many 1-2 bedroom homes throughout Kirkwood are being replaced with larger builds of 5-6 bedroom houses.
Many people fear there will be water run-off onto lower properties, but when adding a non-permeable surface, such as a school and parking lot, engineers must account for the loss of drainage by adding sewers or rain gardens. The Kirkwood School District Website includes a PDF of the traffic study done in January 2020, which concluded there will not be traffic-jams as a result of building a school.
It’s also important to remember that Prop S is not increasing our taxes; rather, it is extending the existing tax at a 7-cents lower rate.
The students entering our school system today are the future of our society. As a community we must continue to prepare Kirkwood Students to be the best they can.
Allyson Gooden
Kirkwood