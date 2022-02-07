Kirkwood High School senior Lucy Schene will compete in the final round of the 12th annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition on Friday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grant Blvd. Attendance is free and open to the public.
Schene, a vocalist, competed against 41 other acts during the semi-finals to earn her place in the finals. She will compete with 13 other acts to win scholarships, prizes and performance opportunities. Nearly $50,000 in awards will be distributed among the top competitors.
This is Schene’s second time making it to the finals in the Teen Talent Competition. In 2021, she was selected for the Audience Choice Award, which included a $1,000 scholarship.
While the competition is free to attend, general admission tickets are required and available at no charge at metrotix.com.