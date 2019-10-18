I am sure that the money spent reworking the crosswalks and signals at several intersections on Kirkwood Road was essential and the magnificence of the black fluted signal posts, light-up street signage, and stand-alone crosswalk signals is certainly a fair trade for the obviously profound improvement in pedestrian safety and a monumental benefit to the public at large, not to mention the disruption to traffic over the past several weeks. I am also sure that West Contracting had clear and precise guidance about how to form the new concrete curbs and crosswalks.
I am sure of this because it was only a matter of hours after the orange cones and flagging were removed that vehicles began crashing into the sharp pointed corners of the curbs, breaking them off in some cases and ripping tires to shreds in others. The rubber-blackened and broken fresh concrete is a testament to that! The strange thing is that half the newly-formed curbs in the intersections have a nice taper from the top of the curb back down to the street that an errant tire would happily roll over without destroying car or curb. The other half of the intersection seems to be intentionally set up to cause damage. That effort seems to be meeting with great success. I wish the plans to improve downtown parking were so endowed.
Maybe our good people in city hall miss seeing their constituency and cleverly devised this plan to see them make more insurance claims for shredded tires and mashed fenders. Maybe they felt that instead of trying to ease traffic in already crowded intersections, further impediments to vehicles was a wiser decision because there are definitely more pedestrians than cars going through our fine city. Maybe they felt that West Contracting and the works department needed to be patching and repairing curbs in dangerous intersections on a weekly basis. Looking at the new-and-improved intersections — it’s hard to say.
Kirkwood