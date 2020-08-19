Kirkwood, which is the only city in the Greater St. Louis area that owns and operates its own electric utility, is still assessing the impact of the August 10 storm on its electrical operation.
“We’re still reviewing all the numbers,” said Mark Petty of Kirkwood Electric. “But this may have been the worst storm for us since 2006.”
The storm rolled in with ferocious winds and driving rain in the early evening. It was at the southern end of a huge storm front, called a derecho, that extended into Iowa, where it packed straight-line winds of up to 100 mph.
Winds in the St. Louis area were clocked in the 40 to 50 mph range. Power outages and lightning strikes affected much of the St. Louis metropolitan area.
“At the onset of the storm, we had over 1,500 customers — about 15% of our system — without service,” said Petty. “Our crews worked through Monday and into late Tuesday to get everyone back on. And we spent the next couple of days cleaning up all the debris.
“The team did a great job restoring power under the circumstances,” added Petty. “The COVID-19 virus complicated things because we needed to maintain separation while making sure we had adequate resources for the repair work.”
There were trees downed and power interruptions throughout Kirkwood. Some major damage was reported in the Kirkwood Farmers Market area.
“For us, those downed trees damaged our distribution system just like a major tornado,” said Petty. “And these downed trees were totally uprooted.
“Those kind of wind forces always create very difficult situations for us. Thankfully, we had crews ready and able to respond as quickly as possible,” Petty added. “And since we’re part of the city organizational structure, we were able to work with police, fire, public works and the city forester to get things done.”
The storm known as a derecho is a widespread a straight-line wind storm that can rival tornados and hurricanes with wind velocities. The August 10 squall line that ripped through Iowa destroyed more than a quarter of the state’s corn crop and left $4 billion in damages.
This week, some residents in rural areas of the state were still without electrical power.