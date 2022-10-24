For three decades, Kirkwood Community Center members have been staying fit, stretching and strengthening via signature “With Gary” classes.
Kirkwood resident Gary Ketcherside is “the” Gary, known to his students as an inspiring exercise coach. The 75-year-old is also a certified Pilates instructor and licensed massage therapist.
He started teaching aerobics classes at the center in 1986.
“My main objective is to keep each person’s core strong, and we work on hips a lot. I want people to age healthy,” he said. “For that, you gotta talk young, and I have the youngest senior classes. I try to keep different movements going all the time. There are 2,861 Pilates moves, so we’ll never run out.”
Tish Mullen, a regular in Ketcherside’s classes, said he’s a great motivator.
“He helped all of us get through the pandemic. Just to get out and see seniors dedicated to exercise has been great,” she said. “His classes are very positive environments.”
Her husband, John Mullen, recalled the early days of the pandemic.
“The community center was closed to any classes and everyone was wearing masks,” he said. “We were without the fitness classes and friendship that was so important to us members of Gary’s senior fitness class. That is, until I was walking our dog one afternoon past the Kirkwood Park amphitheater and heard a familiar voice giving familiar instructions.
“Sure enough, there was Gary along with seven or eight class members going through the well-known routines in the fresh breezes and wearing masks,” John Mullen added. “The next day, I joined them, and it felt good.”
Another member, Linda Rolby, said she had been languishing at home during the pandemic and was desperate during the fall of 2020 to find an exercise class, especially one that moved to energetic, inspiring music.
“Gary faced the daunting task of shouting out the classes’ exercise moves from behind his COVID mask,” Rolby said. “We were all so grateful for him, as well as each other, to help get through that trying time.”
Ketcherside’s instructions and low-impact aerobics classes are geared to help seniors prevent falls and stay active. He said his stretching classes increase the range of motion in muscles and joints through specialized lengthening and stretching techniques designed to help release muscle tension, decrease stress and enhance coordination.
His Pilates class aims to strengthen muscles while improving postural alignment and flexibility.
“Pilates moves tend to target the core, although the exercises work other areas of your body as well,” he said.
Ketcherside said his interest in fitness courses began when he and two other men joined an all-women fitness class at a former Vic Tanny Health Club in St. Charles. He said after the instructor noticed them in the back of the room trying to be inconspicuous, she personally worked with them to explain how to do the exercises correctly.
“I enjoyed the exercises so much, I went to L.A. for aerobic camps during 1991 and 1992. I learned to think about how to flow exercises, and now I execute classes in eight counts,” said the former U.S. Army soldier and Vietnam veteran who also has worked as a dispatcher, bus driver and restaurant manager.
Laura Horton, recreation supervisor for Kirkwood Parks and Recreation, said Ketcherside has been a source of positivity for residents and visitors for multiple generations.
“He’s a shining example of living a healthy, active and positive lifestyle,” she said. “Participants of his fitness classes regularly tell me he brightens their day and keeps them active when they otherwise would not be. We’re very lucky to have him here at the Kirkwood Community Center. His smile is contagious.”
Carol Sipes, a 78-year-old Kirkwood resident, agreed with Horton’s assessment. She said she’s been going to Ketcherside’s fitness class for 17 years.
“I love the class, and it is keeping me moving,” Sipes said. “I have severe arthritis and a bad back. If I stopped moving, I’d be crippled by now. Before I had my knee replaced in 2021, I was very flexible and strong. I’m slowly getting that strength and flexibility back.”
Sipes said she likes that class members are encouraged to do as much as they can, but there’s no shame if someone has to modify the movements.
She also said the music and Ketcherside’s constantly changing routines make the classes fun. She said she could take classes elsewhere, but she “loves Gary’s classes more.”
Speaking from someone who’s taken classes with Ketcherside for 24 years, Kirkwood resident Mavis Davies said she cannot convey enough how much the classes have helped her.
“Gary gives us a daily variety of aerobics, stretching, balance and light-weight work,” she said. “I don’t know what I’d do without these classes. I feel younger than my age would suggest.”
Glendale resident Rose Ellis said Ketcherside is a great instructor, is aware of students’ physicality at a more mature age and is just a whole lot of fun.
“Who else rolls in their amplifier and plays mood yen-like music for stretch and disco hip-hop for Pilates from his wirelessly connected iPhone for each and every class?” Ellis said. “Each week, he throws in a different exercise and literally keeps us on our toes. Everyone in the class is fighting off the ever-so-present impact of aging on our ability to easily get around, and Gary certainly makes it easier for us.”