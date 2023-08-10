State Rep. Barbara Phifer, D-Kirkwood, announced Monday that she has decided not to seek a second, two-year term to the Missouri House of Representatives.
Democrat Mark Boyko, who currently serves on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education, has decided to run for the seat to represent Missouri House District 90. The district takes in most of Kirkwood and Glendale, and parts of Webster Groves, Des Peres and Valley Park.
Phifer, 68, easily defeated Kirkwood School District parent and Republican Gary Bokermann, Jr. in November 2022. The former United Methodist pastor said it’s time to pass the torch to someone else. She also wants to spend more time with her family. She has five children and seven grandchildren.
“We need to be encouraging younger people to get involved in government,” Phifer told the Times earlier this week. “Four years is a long time. In this job, you’re gone five to six months out of the year. It’s all or nothing, and the ‘all’ is all consuming. It’s just time.”
Boyko, 43, who has served as a member of the Kirkwood School District Board of Education since 2019, said the timing is right for him both professionally and personally to run for the seat Phifer will vacate.
“The (Kirkwood) school district and the school board is in a good position, and this is a good time for me to see if I can serve the community in this other way,” said Boyko, whose school board term will expire in April 2025. “If I win the seat, I would become a representative in January of 2025, so there would only be a few months of overlap of my school board and representative duties.”
Boyko, a litigation lawyer, ran a campaign for the Missouri Senate in 2016, but lost in the primary. He’s hoping for better luck in this run.
“This is a district that’s used to being represented by a thoughtful and balanced person like Barbara, and Democrats and Republicans before her. I hope I have the opportunity to serve this district,” Boyko said.