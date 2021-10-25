Our city streets are the gateway to Kirkwood, our community, our neighborhoods and our homes. As many of us see every day, a drive through Kirkwood’s neighborhoods provides evidence of the deteriorating condition of our streets. The fact that this is a growing problem is supported by the increased concern of our residents about the condition of our streets and sidewalks. A survey conducted this spring found residents are happy with most city services, but only 20% are satisfied with the condition of our streets, while just 30% are satisfied with the condition of the sidewalks.
We knew we needed an affordable solution to address the ever-growing challenge of our aging streets and sidewalks. The city considered several solutions. Current funding simply isn’t enough to keep up with the necessary repairs and maintenance as we continue to fall behind. Traditional bond funding would have required an increase in property taxes and would only fund a one-time fix, not a long-term, comprehensive solution.
However, a citywide Transportation Development District (TDD) would bring the city of Kirkwood and the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District (SBD) together to continually improve the overall condition and safety of our streets and sidewalks without impacting property taxes.
That is why Proposition 1 is on the Tuesday, Nov. 2, ballot. If approved by voters, Prop. 1 will create and fund a citywide TDD to address the needs of our streets and sidewalks.
A 1-cent sales tax would fund the district. More than 50% of our city’s sales tax revenue comes from people who don’t live in Kirkwood but spend money shopping and dining here, using our streets in the process. This means that hundreds of thousands of dollars will come from non-residents of our city to help fund the resurfacing and maintenance of our streets.
Establishing a TDD assures that funding from the 1-cent sales tax will be dedicated to repairing and maintaining all of our aging streets and sidewalks and supporting infrastructure. State law requires this. Projects that could otherwise take decades to complete would be addressed in the next three to five years, with resurfacing starting next summer.
Prop. 1 is a long-term solution that will save us tax dollars in the long run by significantly reducing our annual expenditure on patchwork repairs to eliminate potholes and other road hazards. Fixing our streets the right way keeps us from spending good money after bad when paying for short-term, temporary solutions.
Every Kirkwood resident is encouraged to learn more about Prop. 1 before Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additional information is available on our website, kirkwoodmo.org/Prop1 or by calling 314-822-5800.
The “State of the City” column is a new feature in which officials from municipalities in the Times coverage area can share information about their cities.