April is Earth Day Month. To help residents declutter and clean up with a focus on sustainability through recycling, upcycling, and donating, the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce will host its first-ever drive-thru “Spring Clean” for the community on Saturday, April 9, at Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave.
This free event runs from 9 a.m. to noon on the Essex parking lot.
Drive through to drop off digital electronics for recycling, hosted by PCs for People.
Fees are required for some items. The following items will be accepted:
• Computer equipment: laptops, tablets, desktop PCs, monitors (no fee), cables, accessories, circuit boards, gaming devices, hard drives, keyboards.
• Mobile devices: phones, smartphones, tablets, PDAs, MP3 players, cameras.
• Servers/data centers: servers, storage arrays, network-related equipment, power distribution units, routers, switches.
• Home entertainment: cable set-top boxes-analog, digital, satellite, televisions (no fee), speakers, video players.
A secure paper shredding will be hosted by the File Room. Paper, notebooks, file folders, and paper with staples and paperclips accepted.
Volunteers from Home Sweet Home, a 501(c)(3) organization that helps clients from partner organizations transition to new living situations by providing much-needed furnishings and household goods, will also be on hand to accept the following:
• Bedroom: metal, collapsible bed rails, mattresses/box springs in all sizes, new pillows, bedding, dressers, nightstands, armoires (6-foot maximum height, 3-foot maximum width).
• Kitchen: tables, chairs, pots, pans, coffee makers, blenders, dishes, glasses, utensils, toasters, dish towels, oven mitts, cooking utensils, bakeware, microwaves, slow cookers, colanders, ice cube trays.
• Bath: shower curtains and rings. new shower liners, bath/hand towels and washcloths.
• Living room: couches (eight-foot or smaller), chairs, coffee/side tables, lamps, area rugs (8-foot by 10-foot or smaller, flat-screen televisions (40-inch or smaller).
• Misc: vacuums, brooms, trash cans, laundry baskets, hampers.
Gateway Pet Guardian will be accepting donations for pets including blankets, towels, sheets, cleaning supplies, and dog/cat food.
Bin There Dump That will be accepting bulky items that cannot be donated, upcycled or recycled.
Kirkwood High School Environmental Awareness Club members will host a leaf-printing activity for children at their booth.