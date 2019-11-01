Kirkwood Spine and Rehab, which has been servicing patients at its Kirkwood location for more than 30 years, has relocated to 423 N. Sappington Road in Glendale.
A grand opening was held in September. The new office is now called Utterback Chiropractic. Dr. Jacob Utterback, who graduated from Logan College, specializes in all areas of chiropractic care, which includes, but is not limited to, spinal rehabilitation, nutritional counseling, orthotics and much more.
Utterback’s goal is not only to alleviate symptoms, but also to educate patients about healthy lifestyle choices and how to achieve an optimal level of health. Call Utterback Chiropractic for an appointment at (314) 965-8084.