Mary Butkus snapped photos for the 76th Kirkwood Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner on March 11, but within 48 hours she was coaxing daffodils up to pose for spring snapshots. She’s in the tradition of Kirkwood’s late, legendary photographer Francis Scheidegger.
Most professional photographers have to supplement their incomes with other gigs. In addition to shooting events like chamber installation dinners 30 years ago, Scheidegger was a recycling magnate, city politician and salesman for Kirkwood-y Woodpeckers.
Butkus also wears many hats. She supplements her photography income with college teaching, public relations and social media work. She gives instruction on using cameras. This time of year it’s all about capturing sunny landscapes, flowers in bloom along streams, birds on the horizon or wildlife emerging from burrows.
“I love shooting in early morning or early evening. That’s when the lighting is best,” said Butkus. “My advice to beginning photographers is to always shoot close up. Don’t be afraid to get right in on an insect or a plant to catch the detail and subtlety.”
Butkus is a fan of springtime, when an extra hour of daylight in the evening offers more time for after-work fun with the camera. She loves the transition period in the Midwest between fall and winter, or between winter and spring.
“It’s great when there is a hint of green out,” said
Butkus. “And it’s winter one day and summer the next. That’s when you can catch the daffodils popping up from under melting ice and snow from a day earlier.”
Nature photography is more of a hobby than a vocation for Butkus. She said it provides a recreational outlet, whereas most of her four decades of paying work has involved commercial, public relations or journalistic work.
No Steady Paycheck
Being a photographer very often means “a hard life” with no steady paycheck, Butkus explained. She said there were two times when she decided on a career change for steadier work. Both times her plans were derailed.
“I had a communications degree from SIU-Edwardsville, so I decided to get a master’s degree in the early 1990s in public administration,” said Butkus. “I actually liked the course work. It looked like a good choice.”
Then something happened in 1993. It rained and stormed for 40 days and 40 nights. Levees broke and hundreds of square miles at the Mississippi confluence went under water. Old Man River’s waves lapped at the top steps of the Gateway Arch.
“It was a flood of biblical proportions, as they say, and it demanded coverage,” said Butkus. “I shot photos every day for four months for the Associated Press. “It was exciting and interesting, and it convinced me to stay with photojournalism.
“I did finish my degree in public administration,” added Butkus. “I wrote my master’s dissertation on how the city government in St. Louis responded to the emergency. There were some near misses with catastrophe for the city in that flooding.”
Doing photography during the flooding convinced Butkus to stay with photojournalism. However, she almost lost her faith again when jobs in the news media began to disappear after 2000 because of recession and technology changes that hurt the profession.
“So, in 2006, I decided to go for a teaching degree at Lindenwood College,” said Butkus. “They had a great program for the teaching core and I emphasized in the social studies area. But then came the 2008 crash and a deep recession.”
Butkus said the economic uncertainty meant no teachers were retiring to make for job openings. Teachers wanted to keep a steady paycheck coming. Many social studies teachers were men who coached at their schools — and they weren’t leaving their jobs.
“So, I had two master’s degrees and stayed with photography, except I expanded what I was doing with a lot of public relations photography,” she said. “I did photography for businesses and schools, which I guess made sense with my graduate degrees.”
Academic Gigs
Add some academic gigs to the Butkus resumé. Butkus taught her first adjunct courses at Webster College in the 1980s. She loved teaching students photojournalism on the school’s newspaper, The Journal, and they won many awards.
Adjunct teaching can be precarious. A new dean or department chair can mean a job can disappear. Adjuncts have been called America’s “new itinerant workers” with few benefits and no health care guarantees, despite impressive resumés with graduate degrees.
Butkus became an “itinerant” educator with teaching jobs over the years at Washington University, Belleville Area College (now Southwest), Southern Illinois University and more. In recent times, she has been offering courses in continuing education at St. Louis Community College.
“I have developed several courses for teaching at Meramec,” said Butkus. “I am scheduled to teach ‘Influential Photos: How Photojournalism Shaped Mass Media’ in April. I think I enjoy the research and learning as much as students.”
Butkus has identified the iconic images that have shocked the world for her coursework. Still photographs she uses are as old as global conflicts from the last century and as recent as the Russian attack on Ukraine.
“I think America and the world have been horrified by the photo of a pregnant woman on a stretcher – with the knowledge that both mother and child died,” said Butkus. “Then there’s the photo of the refugee family in Ukraine just wiped out on the street.
“The photo that really gets to me is all the empty baby carriages provided by Polish mothers, all waiting to help the Ukranian mothers,” she added. “The refugees were to arrive with their babies at the Poland rail station in the middle of the night. It’s heartbreaking.”
Other iconic course photos include the man jumping to his death from the burning World Trade Center after the 9/11 attack in New York City, or the strewn bodies of Vietnamese women and children killed in the My Lai massacre in 1968.
“More upbeat images that have had an impact on the world are sports photos,” said Butkus. “I guess that’s why I have enjoyed the opportunity to shoot sports events over the years. I have triumphant sports photos in the course for students.”
Another course that is near and dear to Butkus’ heart is “Picturing the Past: Women in Photojournalism.” She said the early women photographers had to be extremely talented, because they were working in a man’s world where they weren’t wanted.
She teaches about Margaret-Bourke White, who shot the first cover of Life Magazine in 1936. Also included are Dorothy Lange’s migrant mother photo and the work of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy, the “Inquiring Camera Girl” of 1951.
“I am keeping my eye now on the work of Lynsey Addario,” said Butkus. “She has covered conflict in Africa, the Middle East and now Ukraine. Her work is terrific and she is a role model for women.”