The Kirkwood mayor and city council have been presented with a Complete Street Ordinance every year for the last six years. They have not acted on these national “best practices” and have put the citizens of Kirkwood in peril. Where does culpability begin?” While a Complete Streets Ordinance sits on the shelf with no sense of urgency, Kirkwood has vehicles crashing into at least 92 humans in the most recently published five-year term.
A year ago, Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea killing everyone on board. Five months later, this scene repeated when an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed with no survivors. As we all know, these two tragic crashes resulted in the grounding of all Boeing MAX planes around the globe. And last week, Congress summoned the Boeing CEO to an official hearing to answer for the company’s actions (or lack thereof) that lead to these tragedies. Both were regrettable and preventable tragedies.
Here’s what’s frustrating about all this attention: a jumbo jet-worth of people walking in the U.S. have been killed every month for the last decade. From 2008-2017, nearly 50,000 people were struck and killed while walking along America’s streets. 2018 was the deadliest year for people walking since 1990. Sadly, there were no emergency hearings called by upset members of Congress, no national headlines.
However, one vital piece of legislation has been introduced — The Complete Streets Act of 2019 — which recognizes this epidemic of preventable deaths and proposes the best solution.
Danger is a design feature of America’s roads that prioritize high-speed vehicle traffic over safety. Like the deaths on the Boeing MAX planes, these deaths could have been prevented with earlier action. Kirkwood should pass a Complete Street Ordinance now. Follow us on Facebook “Safer Streets for Kirkwood”
