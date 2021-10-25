The city of Kirkwood says it needs money to fund road maintenance and possible safety projects, and it wants to fill that funding gap by passing Prop. 1.
If Kirkwood passes this Transportation Development District sales tax of 1% it will raise our retail tax rate to 10.238% — the highest overall municipality retail tax in the St. Louis region.
Why would Kirkwood put this burden on local, small, independent retail stores? These good folks are trying to stay afloat in these trying times. Buying local will become more expensive and a deterrent to visitors. The TDD requires posting the extra tax amount at the register.
This proposed tax has no plan in place based on Kirkwood’s position of “pass this tax” — then we will provide our plan.
Ironically, the two categories exempt from this tax are gasoline and vehicle sales. If this tax is to be for road maintenance, why would you leave out the two categories that most impact the roads?
A Citizens Summery Audit in 2017, published by State Auditor Nicole Galloway, states a significant weakness existing in Missouri’s TDD Law. It shows poor oversight, conflicts of interest within the governance structure, and no safeguards to ensure that once the districts obligations have been repaid that the TDD stops collecting funds. It states the Department of Revenue does not have adequate procedures in place to ensure that the sales taxes are correctly administered, collected, charged, and distributed.
Cities surrounding Kirkwood actually apply for grants to address road repair and sidewalks allocating far less of their operating budget to these repairs. Kirkwood should hire someone to research and apply for these grants freeing up their operating budget for other items. This employee’s salary would be more than paid for by the vast savings when we win the available grants annually.
Barbara Theerman
Kirkwood