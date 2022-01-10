Kirkwood’s Senior Travel Club was resurrected this past fall by Kirkwood Parks and Recreation staffers.
“In 2015, we were running these trips with other municipalities, and we brought the program back this past year with just Kirkwood as a sort of rebirth,” said Laura Thal Horton, Kirkwood’s recreation supervisor.
She said the group generally takes one trip per month, averaging about 30 participants per trip. Trip costs include bus transportation and admissions, and usually all food and beverages.
“The tour guide and bus driver gratuity is at participants’ discretion, but we pass around a bucket at the end to collect name tags and offer a discreet way of providing tips,” said Thal Horton.
Kirkwood resident Susan High said the club trips have been “very informational, relaxing and fun.” High went on three of the group’s last four trips. She said the travel guide is knowledgeable, and that she learned volumes more through the group compared to self-planned trips.
“The amount of time set up at each stop has been just right — not too long or too short — and the restaurants have been efficient, along with serving good food,” she added.
High said the group is easy going, so new individuals, couples or other small groups would be welcomed.
“All in all, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed these trips and highly recommend them,” she said.
The fall trips were led by professional guide Linda Koenig, tour director of St. Louis-based Gateway Tours for 25 years.
“We have a great time on all our trips, learning special things about each destination, enjoying good food and experiencing a terrific day out with old and new friends,” said Koenig.
She said she considers these jaunts to actually be adult education field trips.
“It’s always fun for me, as a former university teacher, to hear participants talking about how much they learned each day. They say they are really looking forward to the 2022 slate of day trips coming out of the Community Center,” Koenig added.
In October, club participants joined a trip to historic Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. They toured time period homes, an authentically restocked mercantile store, a church and rare vertical-timber French dwellings.
Lunch consisted of fried chicken, pork loin, salad, potatoes and gravy, a vegetable, rolls, beverage and apple crisp. Travelers also enjoyed wine tasting at Chaumette Winery, as well as wine tasting and a cave tour at the Cave Winery property. The cost of the fall trip was $95 each for Kirkwood residents and $100 for non-residents.
“We’re excited to offer these trips once again, and participants have been very pleased to get out and experience new places,” said Thal Horton. “Currently, we’re requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the trip, as well as mask wearing on the motor coach.”
She said the first trip for the new year will be Stained Glass and Steeples on Feb. 23, again with Koenig serving as the tour guide.
Thal Horton said the late spring trip will visit Arthur, Illinois, to get an authentic Amish experience and enjoy the Strawberry Jam Festival. That trip will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 4.
Prices and timelines are still being finalized for those two future trips. To register for the club’s outings, visit KirkwoodParksAndRec.org or call 314-822-5855. To sign up for the group’s newsletter regarding all future trip notifications, email thallk@kirkwoodmo.org. All trips depart from and return to the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road.
Walking Tours
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis OASIS teams organized day trips, such as to the haunted penitentiary in Jefferson City, the Budweiser Clydesdale Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, or nearby wineries. While the OASIS group hasn’t yet resumed those trips, it does offer periodic walking tours in various parts of the St. Louis region.
An independent St. Louis-based social group called the St. Louis Travelers meets to sample ethnic restaurants, attend travel lectures and go to benefits or cultural festivals, especially those involving music, film or dance. Organizer Jo Beck said the St. Louis Travelers also travel together on group tours out-of-state or internationally, and many of its members seek travel buddies.
To join St. Louis Travelers, call 314-394-1942 or email stlouistravelers@gmail.com.
One online-based company, SeniorTravelBuddies.com, offers a different option for local adventure seekers. This group dedicates trips to senior travelers who desire a local, in-person travel buddy.
Conversely, out-of-state businesses, such as Senior Excursions Incorporated based in Wildwood, New Jersey, organizes senior-oriented group trips and tours to the Gateway City. It may be possible to join such tours in progress in the metropolitan region.