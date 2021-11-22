In regard to “City Seeks Public Input for Planned Extension of Grant’s Trail into Downtown,” W-K Times Oct. 15:
The new proposed extension of over-crowded Grant’s Trail into downtown Kirkwood would be a total fiasco. Grant’s Trail is primarily for bicyclists and joggers. Grant’s Trail is already congested and bicyclists, going fast, collide with other bicyclists and also joggers.
To bring crowds of new bicyclists and joggers into downtown Kirkwood from Grant’s Trail to mix with cars and other vehicles on the streets of Kirkwood such as Argonne would sadly be a total public safety disaster! It would ruin the fantastic, safe, unique and great characteristics of Dear Kirkwood. Our Kirkwood City Council should be ashamed of itself for promoting such Kirkwood public safety foolishness!
Sincerely and Respectfully,
Dick and Nancy Reeves
Kirkwood
